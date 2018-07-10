Rajinikanth's 2.0 Gets A Release Date, Director Confirms

Rajinikanth in 2.0. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Rajinikanth's 2.0 will open in theatres on November 29 this year, director Shankar Shanmugham confirmed in a tweet. "Hi everyone, at last the VFX companies promised the final delivery date of the VFX shots. The movie will release on November 29, 2018." Actor Akshay Kumar, who plays the principal antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0, reposted a tweet shared from the official account of Lyca Productions (the film's producers), and added: "Get ready for the ultimate clash, #2Point0 on 29th November, 2018!" Of course, the Internet is excited and of course, hashtag "#2Point0" was spotted on the trends list almost immediately after the announcement.



Here are tweets from director Shankar and Akshay Kumar:



Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018.#2Point0pic.twitter.com/ArAuo5KxM7 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) July 10, 2018

Get ready for the ultimate clash, #2Point0 on 29th November, 2018! https://t.co/t31HtEOl12 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 10, 2018



2.0 will be Rajinikanth's second release of 2018 after Kaala, which opened to fair reviews but poor box office collection in June. Kaala, which was set against the backdrop of Mumbai's Dharavi slum, was Rajinikanth's second film with director Pa Ranjith.



2.0 is Rajinikanth's third collaboration with director Shankar. They've previously made Sivaji and Enthiran together - both were extremely successful at the ticket window. 2.0 is a sequel to Enthiran, which featured Rajinikanth as hero (Dr Vaseegaran) and antagonist (robot Chhiti). In 2.0, Dr Vaseegaran and Chhiti collaborate to fend off a common enemy played aby Akshay Kumar.



