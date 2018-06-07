'Kaala' Records Lowest Ever Opening For A Rajinikanth Film: Reports A trade analyst says that Rajinikanth's Kaala's will have stiff competition from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajinikanth in Kaala. (Image courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights A trade analyst said the slow start is may be due to the delay in release Fans gave a grand welcome to Rajinikanth's Kaala Kaala is produced by Dhanush and directed by Pa Ranjith Kaala recorded the lowest ever opening for a Kaala have been affected by the film's 'ban' in Karnataka and may be even director Pa Ranjith. Vishal Krishna, who is a member of the Tamil Nadu Films Producers' Council (TFPC), explained: "Kaala' may be on the lower side - I haven't found the time to check - because his last film with the same director (Pa Ranjith) had not been appreciated that much."



But Vishal says the box office fate of Kaala, which collected over Rs 200 crore before release, hasn't been sealed yet. "Kaala'. Let's not forget, this is the Ramzan week and a sizable chunk of the audience likes to refrain from watching films during this period even if it is Rajini Sir's film. I intend to see 'Kaala' the soonest possible," Vishal told IANS.



Trade analyst Atul Mohan listed other reasons for 'Kaala's' slow start. Atul Mohan said that the meagre collection despite shows stating as early as 4 am, may be due to the 'lean Ramzan period' and the delay in the film's release. "This may be due to some of the factors like couple of postponements in release date, Ramzan period, particularly the week before Eid which is dullest for business, as next Friday the big film of Salman Khan (Race 3) releases."







Atul Mohan also said that the slow start can also be attributed to the poor commercial results of his previous films. "Also his last few films haven't done well. The promos of Kaala haven't established a connect with Hindi audiences. It looks like a Ninetis film. But we hope they have some great story to be shared which may be liked and the film does well," IANS quoted him as saying.



Kaala released alongside Hollywood film Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom, which according to Atul Mohan may hinder Kaala's box office growth. He told IANS: "'Kaala' has to compete with a Steven Spielberg franchise - Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom - which is a huge event. Also, a section of Rajinikanth's audience is not happy with his entry into politics."



. From fireworks to dance and music, fans started celebrating the release of Kaala early morning on June 7.



Kaala is produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush and it also stars Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi.



(With inputs from IANS)



