Rajinikanth's Kaala: Fans Tweet Their Verdict - 'Once A King, Always A King'

Rajinikanth's swag takes over again, fans just loved his new film Kaala

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 07, 2018 08:15 IST
86 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajinikanth's Kaala: Fans Tweet Their Verdict - 'Once A King, Always A King'

Rajinikanth in Kaala. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kaala opened in theatres starting 4 am
  2. Fans queued up outside theatres to watch the film FDFS
  3. Fans of Rajinikanth are mighty impressed with the film
The critics are yet to deliver their verdict on Rajinikanth's new film Kaala but fans have declared this one a super-hit already. Cine-lovers trooped to the theatres on the morning on June 7 to catch early shows (as early as 4.30 am) of Rajinikanth's new film and they say the wait was worth it. "Kaala pakka masssss... #Thalaivar all side sixer," tweeted on excited fan during the film's interval. "Such a feel good first half filled with lovely characters and enjoyable comedies. Solid Interval and the fight scene before that," added another Twitter user. Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith, features Rajinikanth as a benevolent 'King of Dharavi' who won't let any politician disrupt the lives of the slum-dwellers. He's up for a fight against the system for the betterment of the people who revere him.

Here's what fans, who've seen Kaala, said about the film:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kaala opened to packed shows on Thursday morning. Fans all over the world set off fireworks and cheered as the superstar took the centrestage. Here's a scene from outside theatre in Chennai at 4.15 am:



Comments
Kaala is Rajinikanth's second consecutive gangster film after Kabali (also directed by Pa Ranjith). Though celebrations for the release of Kaala are in full swing, Karnataka is lagging behind. Pro-Kannada outfits threatened to disrupt the film's screening even though the Supreme Court refused to stay the film's release. Rajinikanth on Wednesday appealed to the protesting outfits: "I have not done any mistake. Please do not disturb those who want to watch the movie. I request your cooperation," reports news agency PTI.

Kaala is produced by Rajinikanth's son Dhanush and it also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Eshwari Rao.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

kaala fan reviewkaala rajinikanthrajinikanth films

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffers

................................ Advertisement ................................