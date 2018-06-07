Rajinikanth's Kaala: Fans Tweet Their Verdict - 'Once A King, Always A King'

Rajinikanth in Kaala. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Kaala opened in theatres starting 4 am Fans queued up outside theatres to watch the film FDFS Fans of Rajinikanth are mighty impressed with the film

At interval. #Kaala pakka masssss... #Thalaivar all side sixer. Romance with @humasqureshi lovely. Theater screaming while dealing Hari dada. Rain fight verithanam. @beemji Kablaila vittadhai Kaalala pudichuttar.. Tomorrow everyone going to crazy — KaalaShankar(@kaala_shankar) June 6, 2018

Kaala... Selvi... Vaaliyappan... Lenin ... Zereena....



Such a feel good 1st half filled with lovely characters & enjoyable comedies.



Solid Interval & the fight scene before that. Hoping for an intense 2nd half #KAALA— Balaji Duraisamy (@balajidtweets) June 6, 2018

#Kaala , thalaivar oozes swag all over, those cute expressions and mass looks. Proves why he's the superstar — Ruban Mathivanan (@GKcinemas) June 7, 2018

#Kaala interval! Simple class intro for superstar ! Thalaivar majestic screen presence , expressions, body language flashback part portrayed well by animation pics ! BGM pinni pedal for action scenes mixture of mass and class rajni rocked — Pugal :)) (@pughalarasu) June 6, 2018

Intermission BLOCK BAASHA Feel #KAALA — Naganathan 2.O (@NaganathanBoss) June 7, 2018

#Kaala - Time for blockbusters to rename as @rajinikanth . This is his lifetime best. This is more than a movie, a peoples movement !! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) June 7, 2018