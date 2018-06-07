Rajinikanth's Kaala: Fans Tweet Their Verdict - 'Once A King, Always A King'

Highlights
- Kaala opened in theatres starting 4 am
- Fans queued up outside theatres to watch the film FDFS
- Fans of Rajinikanth are mighty impressed with the film
Here's what fans, who've seen Kaala, said about the film:
At interval. #Kaala pakka masssss... #Thalaivar all side sixer. Romance with @humasqureshi lovely. Theater screaming while dealing Hari dada. Rain fight verithanam. @beemji Kablaila vittadhai Kaalala pudichuttar.. Tomorrow everyone going to crazy— KaalaShankar(@kaala_shankar) June 6, 2018
Kaala... Selvi... Vaaliyappan... Lenin ... Zereena....
Such a feel good 1st half filled with lovely characters & enjoyable comedies.
Solid Interval & the fight scene before that. Hoping for an intense 2nd half #KAALA— Balaji Duraisamy (@balajidtweets) June 6, 2018
#Kaala , thalaivar oozes swag all over, those cute expressions and mass looks. Proves why he's the superstar— Ruban Mathivanan (@GKcinemas) June 7, 2018
#Kaala interval! Simple class intro for superstar ! Thalaivar majestic screen presence , expressions, body language flashback part portrayed well by animation pics ! BGM pinni pedal for action scenes mixture of mass and class rajni rocked— Pugal :)) (@pughalarasu) June 6, 2018
#Thalaivar one man show, yet #Nanapatekar and #HumaQureshi scores. Terrific bgm by #SaNa. #Kaala— Ruban Mathivanan (@GKcinemas) June 7, 2018
Review : a perfect #Rajinikanth movie #Kaala— (@prabuji) June 6, 2018
#Kaala - **Blockbuster**— Akshaya (@itsAkshayaa) June 7, 2018
Kannula thani moment... King is always the King...#KaalaTheRageOfRajinikanth
Intermission BLOCK BAASHA Feel #KAALA— Naganathan 2.O (@NaganathanBoss) June 7, 2018
#Kaala - Time for blockbusters to rename as @rajinikanth . This is his lifetime best. This is more than a movie, a peoples movement !!— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) June 7, 2018
Kaala opened to packed shows on Thursday morning. Fans all over the world set off fireworks and cheered as the superstar took the centrestage. Here's a scene from outside theatre in Chennai at 4.15 am:
Kaala is produced by Rajinikanth's son Dhanush and it also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Eshwari Rao.