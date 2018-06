Rajinikanth's Kaala: Fans Tweet Their Verdict - 'Once A King, Always A King'

Rajinikanth in Kaala. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

At interval. #Kaala pakka masssss... #Thalaivar all side sixer. Romance with @humasqureshi lovely. Theater screaming while dealing Hari dada. Rain fight verithanam. @beemji Kablaila vittadhai Kaalala pudichuttar.. Tomorrow everyone going to crazy — KaalaShankar(@kaala_shankar) June 6, 2018

Kaala... Selvi... Vaaliyappan... Lenin ... Zereena....



Such a feel good 1st half filled with lovely characters & enjoyable comedies.



Solid Interval & the fight scene before that. Hoping for an intense 2nd half #KAALA— Balaji Duraisamy (@balajidtweets) June 6, 2018

#Kaala , thalaivar oozes swag all over, those cute expressions and mass looks. Proves why he's the superstar — Ruban Mathivanan (@GKcinemas) June 7, 2018

#Kaala interval! Simple class intro for superstar ! Thalaivar majestic screen presence , expressions, body language flashback part portrayed well by animation pics ! BGM pinni pedal for action scenes mixture of mass and class rajni rocked — Pugal :)) (@pughalarasu) June 6, 2018

Intermission BLOCK BAASHA Feel #KAALA — Naganathan 2.O (@NaganathanBoss) June 7, 2018

#Kaala - Time for blockbusters to rename as @rajinikanth . This is his lifetime best. This is more than a movie, a peoples movement !! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) June 7, 2018

The critics are yet to deliver their verdict on Rajinikanth's new filmbut fans have declared this one a super-hit already. Cine-lovers trooped to the theatres on the morning on June 7 to catch early shows (as early as 4.30 am) of Rajinikanth's new film and they say the wait was worth it. "Kaala pakka masssss... #Thalaivar all side sixer," tweeted on excited fan during the film's interval. "Such a feel good first half filled with lovely characters and enjoyable comedies. Solid Interval and the fight scene before that," added another Twitter user., directed by Pa Ranjith, features Rajinikanth as a benevolent 'King of Dharavi' who won't let any politician disrupt the lives of the slum-dwellers. He's up for a fight against the system for the betterment of the people who revere him.Here's what fans, who've seen, said about the film:opened to packed shows on Thursday morning. Fans all over the world set off fireworks and cheered as the superstar took the centrestage. Here's a scene from outside theatre in Chennai at 4.15 am:is Rajinikanth's second consecutive gangster film after(also directed by Pa Ranjith). Though celebrations for the release ofare in full swing, Karnataka is lagging behind. Pro-Kannada outfits threatened to disrupt the film's screening even though the Supreme Court refused to stay the film's release. Rajinikanth on Wednesday appealed to the protesting outfits: "I have not done any mistake. Please do not disturb those who want to watch the movie . I request your cooperation," reports news agency PTI.is produced by Rajinikanth's son Dhanush and it also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Eshwari Rao.