Kaala Preview: Rajinikanth, Champion Of The Oppressed, Returns With Unparalleled Swag

Rajinikanth's return to the silver screen is upon us. Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith, releases tomorrow and fans are super thrilled. The release of Kaala in Karnataka is slightly dicey, however, the team is hopeful that the Kannada speaking fans of the superstar won't have to wait too long for his new cinematic adventure. Kaala, which is Rajinikanth's second gangster film after Kabali (also directed by Pa Ranjith), is set in Mumbai's Dharavi slum. Rajinikanth plays the role of local hero, a benevolent don named Kaala Karikaalan. His principle antagonist is a politician named Harinath Desai (Nana Patekar) who wants to remove the slum. He wants change "poverty into prosperity" but Karikaalan doubts his intention.
Highlights
- Kaala is releasing worldwide on June 7
- Kaala earned over Rs 200 crore before release
- The film is directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Dhanush
The trailer of Kaala, which went crazy viral when it released, is laced with typical Rajinikanth swag, dialogues and mannerisms, which guarantee packed cinema halls and hooting and cheering. Rajinikanth dances and laughs with his people, who care about his well-being and the film appears to be one helluva dramatic show.
Watch the trailer of Kaala:
Rajinikanth filmed portions of Kaala in Mumbai and later Dharavi was recreated in Chennai, where the remaining film was made. But it 'felt like the real Dharavi,' Rajinikanth told NDTV at an event to promote the film in Chennai earlier this week. "The Dharavi setting in Chennai gave me a unique experience. It's very difficult to explain. I felt as if I was in Dharavi during filming," he said.
CommentsAs per a Hindustan Times report, Kaala has earned Rs 230 crore through theatrical and music rights before release. The film needs another Rs 280 crore to secure its place on the list of commercial hits of 2018.
Kaala also stars Huma Qureshi and Eshwari Rao and it is produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush.