Kaala: This Actor Saved Rajinikanth's Film From 'Major Crisis' Vishal Krishna got a Rajinikanth fan arrested in Singapore who was pirating 'Kaala'

Share EMAIL PRINT Still from the film 'Kaala' (Courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "We got the man arrested," said actor Vishal Krishna "It wasn't an easy job," Vishal added Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' hit theatres on Thursday Kaala' averted a "major crisis" just before its release, all thanks to actor Vishal Krishna who came to the rescue at the right time, reported news agency IANS. Vishal Krishna got a man arrested in Singapore who was pirating 'Kaala', IANS reported. "'Kaala' is a big film for us. Rajini Sir is coming back after two years. To our horror we got to know through our sources in Singapore that a man in the Cathay multiplex was live-streaming 'Kaala' on Facebook," IANS quoted Vishal saying. When Vishal and his team were alerted about the incident, immediate action was taken up against the man, who was live-streaming the movie.



Vishal, who has lately become a prominent voice of the Tamil film industry and who heads Tamil Nadu Films Producers' Council (TFPC), said: "It could have been a major crisis," after the incident on Wednesday. "We got the man arrested after he had streamed 40 minutes of 'Kaala' on Facebook. (This was prior to its release in India on Thursday). The important thing was to take action without delay. That we managed to do," the actor added.



Vishal Krishna, who is gearing up for his bilingual release Irumbhai Thirai, said that doing the job "wasn't easy" since the crime was committed outside the country. "It wasn't an easy job. We had to push really hard for his arrest as this was a crime committed outside India. But now that it's done, the arrest sends out the right signal to all potential piracy offenders who may not even be aware that they are guilty," Vishal Krishna told IANS.



The story 'Kaala' revolves around the journey of Kaala Karikaalan (played by Rajinikanth) and how he helps the Dharavi locals in their fight against a corrupt and selfish politician played by Nana Patekar. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Eshwari Rao. 'Kaala' is Rajinikanth's second consecutive gangster film after Kabali (also directed by Pa Ranjith).



(With IANS inputs)



