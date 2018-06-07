Kaala Makes A Grand Entry - But Where Is Rajinikanth? Details Here

Highlights
- The film will be Rajinikanth's first ever film in the North Bengal
- The untitled project will be shot for "37 days"
- Nothing has been disclosed about Rajinikanth's role in the film
This is how Rajinikanth was welcomed at the Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri:
Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at Bagdogra Airport from Chennai today afternoon at 2.20pm via Spicejet flight SG 623 and has headed for Kurseong. @rajinikanth@aaibagairport@TheDarjChronpic.twitter.com/TWC3ucVcjX— I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) June 6, 2018
Superstar Rajinikanth Arrives at Bagdogra Airport @rajinikanth@aaibagairportpic.twitter.com/7pjiwI1tVC— I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) June 6, 2018
Superstar Rajinikanth Arrives for Movie Shoot in #DarjeelingHills @ Kurseong@rajinikanthpic.twitter.com/fnxG5FUZ0U— I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) June 6, 2018
This is how fans greeted Rajinikanth inside the flight:
It was not a day for the faint hearted! Superstar @rajinikanth flew SpiceJet Flight SG623 along with its awestruck passengers, crew and pilots from Chennai to Kolkata and then onwards to Bagdogra! Rumour has it that he also gave a photo opportunity to his fans in #SpiceJet! pic.twitter.com/RF97Su5dtH— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 6, 2018
Rajinikanth will be reportedly shooting for his untitled next in Himalayan hill station Darjeeling and Kurseong. Mount Hermon School and St. Pauls College will be among the locations where the film will be shot. Few sequences of the movie will also be filmed in Kurseong's Christian Forest Rangers College. Seven hundred technicians have already reached Darjeeling and the film is expected to go on floors on Thursday. Nothing has been disclosed about the film or Rajinikanth's role in the untitled project.
KURSEONG I'm Loving it @Rajinikanthpic.twitter.com/YDI3xWTAj3— I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) June 7, 2018
The film will be shot in Darjeeling from June 17 to July 6, following which the team is slated to move to Kurseong again and stay there till July 12, according to IANS report. "Though shooting is scheduled to be completed in 37 days, we have kept three extra days keeping in mind the probability of inclement weather," said Paras Chettri, a manager of the film unit. This will also be the "biggest-ticket film shoot in the Darjeeling hills", IANS report stated.
The picturesque Darjeeling hills have been the shooting locations for Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's film Barfi, which was released in 2012. Farhan Khan's Main Hoon Na, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen was also filmed in the hill station. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Kaala, which hit theatres on Thursday, revolves around the journey of Kaala Karikaalan (played by Rajinikanth) and how he helps the Dharavi locals in their fight against a corrupt and selfish politician, who is hell-bent on uprooting the residents to make space for a luxury project. Nana Patekar features as the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth and the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Eshwari Rao.
(With IANS inputs)