Kaala Makes A Grand Entry - But Where Is Rajinikanth? Details Here

Rajinikanth has already flown to Darjeeling to shoot for his next film being helmed by Karthik Subbaraj

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 07, 2018 11:19 IST
Rajinikanth after reaching Kurseong (Courtesy ILoveSiliguri

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The film will be Rajinikanth's first ever film in the North Bengal
  2. The untitled project will be shot for "37 days"
  3. Nothing has been disclosed about Rajinikanth's role in the film
Rajinikanth's Kaala has taken over the theatres and cinephiles are thronging to catch a glimpse of "Thalaiva" on screen. But Rajinikanth has no time to relish the kind of reception that the film has been getting. Amidst all the madness around the release of Kaala, Rajinikanth has already flown to Darjeeling to shoot for his next film being helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, IANS reported. This will be Rajinikanth's first ever shooting assignment in the North Bengal hills and the actor will be shooting in the hills for "37 days". "This is my first visit to northern West Bengal. I am sure, I will fall in love with the hills," Rajinikanth told IANS before leaving for Kurseong.

This is how Rajinikanth was welcomed at the Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri:
 
 
 

This is how fans greeted Rajinikanth inside the flight:
 

Rajinikanth will be reportedly shooting for his untitled next in Himalayan hill station Darjeeling and Kurseong. Mount Hermon School and St. Pauls College will be among the locations where the film will be shot. Few sequences of the movie will also be filmed in Kurseong's Christian Forest Rangers College. Seven hundred technicians have already reached Darjeeling and the film is expected to go on floors on Thursday. Nothing has been disclosed about the film or Rajinikanth's role in the untitled project.
 

The film will be shot in Darjeeling from June 17 to July 6, following which the team is slated to move to Kurseong again and stay there till July 12, according to IANS report. "Though shooting is scheduled to be completed in 37 days, we have kept three extra days keeping in mind the probability of inclement weather," said Paras Chettri, a manager of the film unit. This will also be the "biggest-ticket film shoot in the Darjeeling hills", IANS report stated.

The picturesque Darjeeling hills have been the shooting locations for Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's film Barfi, which was released in 2012. Farhan Khan's Main Hoon Na, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen was also filmed in the hill station. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Kaala, which hit theatres on Thursday, revolves around the journey of Kaala Karikaalan (played by Rajinikanth) and how he helps the Dharavi locals in their fight against a corrupt and selfish politician, who is hell-bent on uprooting the residents to make space for a luxury project. Nana Patekar features as the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth and the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Eshwari Rao.

Kaala is Rajinikanth's second consecutive gangster film after Kabali (also directed by Pa Ranjith). Though celebrations for the release of Kaala are in full swing, Karnataka is seems to be lagging behind. Kaala has been produced by Rajinikanth's son Dhanush.

(With IANS inputs)

