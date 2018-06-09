Kaala Box Office Collection: How Rajinikanth's Film Fared So Far

Highlights
- "Kaala crosses 3 cr mark in Chennai," trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted
- "3.2 crs in two days," he added
- Kaala released worldwide on Thursday
Here's how Kaala has fared so far:
#Kaala crosses the 3 Cr mark in Chennai city..
3.2 Crs in 2 Days..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 8, 2018
Rajinikanth mania grips AUSTRALIA... #Kaala takes a FANTASTIC START... As a matter of fact, it's one of the BEST STARTS by an Indian film in Australia... Debuts at No 5 at Australia BO...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2018
Thu A$ 105,672
Fri A$ 100,662
Total: A$ 206,334 [Rs 1.06 cr]@Rentrak
As you read this, #Kaala crosses $ 1 million mark in USA... Total till Sat [9 June 2018] 10.36 am IST: $ 1,011,633 [Rs 6.83 cr]... Updated numbers later... @Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2018
After Kaala hit theatres, trade analysts down south were hopeful that film will eventually score well at the ticket counters. Chennai-based trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai had told PTI that the controversy regarding the film over Rajinikanth's comment on the Cauvery row, will fetch a substantial amount of publicity: "I think it will open good in Tamil Nadu because of the controversies surrounding the film. But I can't pinpoint numbers at the moment. Although the advance booking was not very good, the state government's special permission to conduct morning shows have helped. It is expected to do well since it is a Rajinikanth movie but it will not take a massive opening."
Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala stars Rajinikanth as a mob boss of the slum Dharavi. Kaala reportedly earned Rs 230 crore through theatrical and music rights before release. The film requires another Rs. 280 crore to secure its place on the list of hit films of 2018.