Kaala Box Office Collection: How Rajinikanth's Film Fared So Far

Kaala has performed noticeably well at the theatres abroad.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 09, 2018 17:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kaala Box Office Collection: How Rajinikanth's Film Fared So Far

A still from Rajinikanth's Kaala (courtesy YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Kaala crosses 3 cr mark in Chennai," trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted
  2. "3.2 crs in two days," he added
  3. Kaala released worldwide on Thursday
Rajinikanth's Kaalamay not have had an overtly great start but the Thalaiva never fails to impress. Kaala, which primarily released in Tamil, has garnered a sum of Rs 3 crores in two days in Chennai, tweeted trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The film has also performed noticeably well at the theatres abroad. In USA, <>Kaala has made almost 7 crores and this is what trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "As you read this, Kaala crosses $ 1 million mark in USA... Total till Sat [9 June 2018] 10.36 am IST: $ 1,011,633 [Rs 6.83 cr]." Kaala has also shown gripping numbers in Australia and this is what Taran Adarsh has to say about it: "Rajinikanth mania grips AUSTRALIA... #Kaala takes a FANTASTIC START... As a matter of fact, it's one of the BEST STARTS by an Indian film in Australia... Debuts at No 5 at Australia BO."

Here's how Kaala has fared so far:
 
 
 

After Kaala hit theatres, trade analysts down south were hopeful that film will eventually score well at the ticket counters. Chennai-based trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai had told PTI that the controversy regarding the film over Rajinikanth's comment on the Cauvery row, will fetch a substantial amount of publicity: "I think it will open good in Tamil Nadu because of the controversies surrounding the film. But I can't pinpoint numbers at the moment. Although the advance booking was not very good, the state government's special permission to conduct morning shows have helped. It is expected to do well since it is a Rajinikanth movie but it will not take a massive opening."

Comments
On Thursday, Kaala released to mixed reviews. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "An appreciably toned-down superstar takes something away from the film's power to deliver the big thrills but places at its disposal a radical, relevant range of issues that burst out of the confines of the genre and take on a life of their own beyond the persona of the overpowering lead actor."

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala stars Rajinikanth as a mob boss of the slum Dharavi. Kaala reportedly earned Rs 230 crore through theatrical and music rights before release. The film requires another Rs. 280 crore to secure its place on the list of hit films of 2018.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

kaala box officekaala

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffersCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................