Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput Is Impressed With Her Zest For Acting. He Said...

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput at Kedarnath wrap- up party.

Highlights Team Kedarnath wraped the filming a few days ago Sushant says Sara has the same enthusiasm he had when he was debuting Kedarnath is expected to release in November

Sara Ali Khan's "zest" for her work has impressed her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who told mid-day that she has the same enthusiasm he had five years ago when he debuted in Bollywood (with Koi Po Che!). "When I started my Bollywood journey five years back, I was excited about learning new things and showcasing my talent. I saw the same enthusiasm in Sara. Her zest reminded me of my early days. She knows her craft well and is confident about her way ahead. I am sure she will do well," said Sushant. Sushant and Sara not only shared the same zest for acting (as per the Raabta actor) but also their first director - Abhishek Kapoor.



Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan wrapped the shooting of Kedarnath recently which was sealed with a grand bash, wher Sara made a head-turning entry dressed in fitted denims and a ruffled bright yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla blouse.



Here are some photos from the wrap-up party:





The release of Kedarnath is still several months away but Sara Ali Khan has already signed her second film and has filmed a few portions for it too. Sara Ali Khan's second film is Simmba, which is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. Sara stars opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba, for which the team filmed a few scenes in Hyderabad before Eid.





is expected to hit the screens in November whilewill open a month later.