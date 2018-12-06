Kedarnath Celeb Review: Sara Ali Khan 'A Gorgeous New Super Talent,' Post Sussanne Khan And Others

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Kedarnath (Image courtesy saraalikhan95)

Kedarnath is making its way to the theatres this Friday and celebrities who have already watched the film are all praises for the team. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath stars Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara is making her Bollywood debut with the film. Kedarnath was screened in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by the film's director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav, who is also the co-producer of the film. Ishaan Khatter, Kiran Rao, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, Kartik Aaryan, Maheep Kapoor, Anu Dewan, lyricist Javed Akhtar and designer Sandeep Khosla also watched the special screening. Sussanne Khan, who also attended the screening of Kedarnath on Wednesday, couldn't stop raving about the cast and the director of the film. "A beautiful story, a gorgeous new super talent Sara Ali Khan has arrived. Sushant Singh Rajput also brilliant, great performances by both. Abhishek Kapoor, take a bow my friend. Kedarnath touched my heart," wrote Sussanne on Instagram.

A tweet arrived from actor Arjun Rampal, in which he wrote: "Just watched Kedarnath, Abhishek Kapoor it's beautiful. All performances were top notch. Sara Ali Khan is so amazing in the climax. Sushant Singh Rajput is always good all the best guys. Ronnie Screwvala good to see you. Go watch it."

Just saw #Kedarnath@Abhishekapoor beautiful. All performances top notch. #SaraAliKhan is so amazing in the climax. @itsSSR is always good all the best guys. @RonnieScrewvala good to see you. Go watch it: — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 5, 2018

Raj Kundra, who also attended the special screening of Kedarnath, showered the team with appreciation and said that the film is a "must watch". "All I can say is wow! Take a bow Abhishek Kapoor not an easy subject to make Kedarnath but you nailed it! The visuals the effects the story it all came together so well! Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan so real so believable in your characters. A must watch friends a must watch!"

All I can say is WOW! Take a bow @Abhishekapoor not an easy subject to make #Kedarnath but you nailed it! The visuals the effects the story it all came together so well! @itsSSR and @iSaraAliKhan so real so believable in your characters. A must watch friends a must watch! — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) December 5, 2018

Preity Zinta sent out her best wishes to team Kedarnath and wrote that she "can't wait to watch" the film. "All the best to my dearest Abhishek Kapoor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan for the release of Kedarnath. Cannot wait to see it. Sara I'm so excited for you. Loads of love always."

All the best to my dearest @Abhishekapoor@itsSSR & @asliSaraAliKhan for the release of #Kedarnath Cannot wait to see it Saraaa I'm so excited for you. Loads of love always... xoxo pic.twitter.com/qFaBTXA3rK — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 6, 2018

Take a look at the celebrities, who attended the screening of Kedarnath on Wednesday:

Kedarnath is a love story set against the backdrop of the devastating Kedarnath floods in 2013. Sara plays the role of a Hindu girl Mukku, who falls for Mansoor (Sushant Singh Rajput), a Muslim porter, who helps pilgrims cover the Kedarnath trek.

Kedarnath is jointly produced by Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In The Sky Pictures and Ronnie Screwvala's company RSVP.