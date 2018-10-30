Kedarnath Teaser: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Power Of Love' Will Win You Over

A still from Kedarnath teaser (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Kedarnath marks Sara's Bollywood debut Sushant plays a pithu in the film Sara has been cast as a pilgrim

The teaser of Kedarnath will have you glued to the screen from the word go, courtesy the powerful love story of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara, who is making her Bollywood debut with the movie, features as a tourist-pilgrim Mukku, who embarks on the 14-km journey from Gauri Kund to Kedarnath at a time when the sudden and devastating Kedarnath floods destroyed Uttarakhand in 2013. The teaser reveals Sushant, who plays a Muslim pithu (one who carries pilgrims on their back) named Mansoor, is Mukku's constant companion on the pilgrimage, during the course of which the two weave a beautiful tale of love. As the teaser progresses and as nature appears to play the role of the antagonist in the film, Mansoor and Mukku's bond grows stronger.

Still from Kedarnath teaser (courtesy YouTube)

However, as with most Bollywood romances, this teaser also has a glimpse of an unpleasant twist in Mukku and Mansoor's love story. Other than that, the teaser also glimpses of a steamy kiss featuring Sara and Sushant, several Amrita Singh-like glimpses of Sara and gory visuals of fictionalised version of the Kedarnath floods.

Still from Kedarnath teaser (courtesy YouTube)

The teaser will indeed make you forget blinking through the length of it. You won't even realise the absence of dialogues till it's over. Here you go, watch the teaser here:

This is what Sara posted soon after:

Ahead of the teaser, Sara Ali Khan introduced us to the first poster of the film, featuring the primary cast: "No tragedy, no wrath of nature, no act of God can defeat the power of love! Presenting the official Kedarnath poster."

The teaser also reveals the release date of Sara Ali Khan's debut film - after speculation that whether Kedarnath will release before or after Simmba, the film is finally slated to hit screens on December 7, which is two weeks ahead of Simmba.

Excited much?