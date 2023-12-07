Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath Memories Include 'Eager And Curious Questions To Sushant'

Sara shared this image. (courtesy: SaraAliKhan)

Sara Ali Khan walked down memory lane as her debut film Kedarnath clocked five years today. The Simmba actor shared a video featuring moments from one of her recent visits to Kedarnath and clippings from the film. Sara showed her Instafam the spot where she gave her first shot, the spot where the film set was put up. The actor also showed in the video where Ameena's (Sushant Singh Rajput's mother in the film) house was put up. Sara wrote an extensive note recollecting the fond memories associated with the film. She wrote for Sushant Singh Rajput, her late co-star in the film, "...my eager and curious questions to Sushant about what I can do to be better..." Sara's caption read, "5 years- and the taste of the piping hot and perfectly spiced Maggi, the smell of the wet soil, the pre-dawn call times, the taste of the cold rain that I would involuntarily drink between sporadic shivers, my thumping heartbeat when Gattu sir would say roll camera, my eager and curious questions to Sushant about what I can do to be better, his selfless and unconditional help & support, the awe at the various colours dancing in the sky and then reflecting magically against the snow capped mountains, the feeling of the first sun rays hitting my tired, cold face at packup- it all feels as fresh as yesterday."

Sara added, "5 years ago, the silver screen said 'Introducing Sara Ali Khan.' And there's not a single day that I wouldn't want to live every moment of this film all over again. Thank you @gattukapoor & @kanika.d for giving me Mukku.Jai Bholenath." In the postscript, she wrote, "Kedarnath thank you for making me-me. April mein aati hoon." Actor Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Love it" and dropped a few heart emojis. Take a look:

A couple of months back, Sara remembered Sushant Singh Rajput in one of her posts. Sara shared two pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput. In one, the actors, dressed as their part, can be seen reading the scripts. In another, Sushant and Sara, seated in a jeep, can be seen looking at the camera. Sara wrote in the caption, "On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you're there. Keep shining amongst your stars. From Kedarnath to Andromeda." Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan is a frequent visitor to Kedarnath. Whenever she visits the place, she gives a tour of her surroundings for her Instafam. Here's an old video which Sara simply captioned, "Jai Baba Barfani." Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Her last project was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb.