Inside Pics From Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Party Featuring Amrita Singh, Bindiya Dutta

Manish Malhotra shared this image. (Courtesy: ManishMalhotra)

Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali bash for her friends and colleagues at her residence on Thursday. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar attended the party. They were pictured by the shutterbugs as well. Some inside pictures from the party were shared by designer Manish Malhotra and producer Nidhi Dutta on their respective Instagram stories. Manish shared a picture with the BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. He captioned it, "The posers tonight." He shared an adorable selfie with Sara too.

Here's a wholesome picture in which Sara can be seen kissing Manish Malhotra on his cheek while he takes a selfie. Sara and Manish can be seen joined by Sara's mother Amrita Singh, producer Nidhi Dutta and her mother Bindiya Dutta. For the unversed, Nidhi Dutta is the daughter of filmmaker JP Dutta and veteran actor Bindiya Dutta is the wife of JP Dutta. Bindiya dutta is known for films like Golmaal, Muqabla, Khandaan, Jaani Dushman, to name a few.

Nidhi Dutta also shared an adorable picture on her Instagram story in which Sara can be seen holding her mom Amrita Singh and Bindiya Dutta.

Here are some of the pictures of Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan from the party.

Sara Ali Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Her last project was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb. She has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut movie), Simmba, Love Aaj Kal. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake. Sara was also seen in Atrangi Re.