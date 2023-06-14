The Sushant Singh Rajput Memory We Were Waiting For, Shared By Co-Star Sara Ali Khan

A throwback of Sushant and Sara. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan shared memories from her debut film Kedarnath to remember her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary on Wednesday. Sara revealed that the throwback pictures that she shared are from the time when she and Sushant were going to Kedarnath for the first time. Sara Ali Khan captioned the post, "On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again." The actress added in her extensive post for Sushant, "But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you're there. Keep shining amongst your stars. From Kedarnath to Andromeda." Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home in June 2020.

See Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor gave Sushant Singh Rajput his big Bollywood break with the 2013 film Kai Po Che. The 2018 film Kedarnath was their second and last project together.

After his star-making performance as the lead on the popular TYV show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput went on to star in hit films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Chhichhore and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The film was a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars and it released after his death in 2020.