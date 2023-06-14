On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary, Sister Shweta Pays Emotional Tribute

Shweta Singh Kirti shared this image. (courtesy: shwetasinghkirti)

It has been three years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai. Years later, fans of the star continue to mourn the tremendous loss. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also paid an emotional tribute to her brother on the occasion. She shared a lovely image of Sushant with his nephew and niece and also added some screenshots of books that he had recommended to her. The last image in the carousel shared by Shweta is a screenshot of a conversation between the siblings with Sushant offering his reading recommendations and a message: “Also these three were my last year's fav. You also share if you find anything kickass.”

In the caption of the post, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now...You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few books recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive.”

As per Shweta's post, Sushant Singh Rajput's reading list included The Emotion Machine, Structures Or Why Things Don't Fall Down, Chaos and Fractals -New Frontiers of Science, The Beginning Of Infinity, and The Ancient Secret Of The Flower Of Life. Several fans of the actor also expressed their grief in the comments section.

Take a look at the post here:

Shweta Singh Kirti also shared another video in which she is seen addressing Sushant Singh Rajput's fans. Explaining that she is at a retreat, Shweta said, “It is his third death anniversary. I do not like calling it death anniversary because it makes me feel bad. It makes me feel as if he has left. He hasn't left. He has just left his physical body but he is around and I can feel him. Just the other day I was going through our WhatsApp messages and there were so many things we were discussing. We were discussing books. He was suggesting to me what books to read,” referring to the aforementioned post.

Shweta Singh Kirti added, “If we want to keep Sushant alive and we really love him, we have to live what he was. We have to imbibe his qualities. We have to imbibe the goodness of his heart…Praying for my little brother,” and sent her best wishes to fans. In the caption, she wrote, “ If we want to keep Sushant alive, we have to imbibe his qualities, the goodness of his heart. A little note for all of you. He has not left anywhere; he is alive in us."

Watch the video here:

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with his work in the TV show Pavitra Rishta alongside Ankita Lokhande. He made his film debut with 2013's Kai Po Che! and steadily built an impressive body of work. Some of his best projects include MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. His last project was the 2020 film Dil Bechara which was released posthumously.