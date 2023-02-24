Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta On Watching Kai Po Che: 'Started Crying Seeing Him Die On Screen'

Sushant Singh Rajput and his Sister Shweta in a pic. (courtesy: shwetasinghkirti)

Kai Po Che! completed 10 years of its release on Wednesday. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, featured late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. The film also marked Sushant's Bollywood debut. Now, Shushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a note in memory of Sushant. Sharing a throwback picture of the queue waiting outside the theatre, she wrote, “This was the queue for Kai Po Che. I was more than thrilled to see Bhai on the big screen. And even then I had a tough time seeing him die on screen. I started crying profusely. When I came back, I complained to Bhai that why didn't he inform me that there was this scene in the movie, I could have avoided it. It has been 10 years and how everything has changed! Tears well up and my heart churns and I continue with the hope that this will also change.”

Abhishek Kapoor has also shared a special post to mark the 10 years of Kai Po Che. The director said that Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao, were "dynamite" together. In his long note, Abhishek Kapoor wrote, When a movie hits a decade and still finds a place in people's hearts it gets termed a Classic. I had the good fortune to work with 3 exceptional actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. These boys were just dynamite together, throw in a thespian like Manav Kaul and you have a recipe for an explosion that will reverberate a lifetime.” For actress Amrita Puri, he said, “Thank you for stepping in and giving it that perfect dash of spice that pulled the flavour in the most delectable way. I learnt a lot on this movie and I have my team, my crew to thank for that.. you are only as good as the people u work with and kaipiche was backed by the best team ever.”

Abhishek Kapoor continued, “My writer Pubali Chaudhuri who worked with me to adapt #3mistakesofmylife by Chetan Bhagat ( thank you, Chetan Bhagat, for trusting me with your book)and turn it into a screenplay.” Kai Po Che! was adapted from Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

Abhishek Kapoor has shared the heartwarming note with a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Kai Po Che!

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. His last film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously.