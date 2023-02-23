Viral: The Internet Thinks Hrithik Roshan's Stunt Double Looks Like Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Hrithik Roshan with Mansoor Ali Khan. (courtesy: mansoor_a_khan13)

More than a month after Hrithik Roshan's stunt double Mansoor Ali Khan shared a birthday greeting for the actor, a picture of him is trending. The reason? The Internet thinks that the stuntman bears an uncanny resemblance to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "He looks like Sushant Singh Rajput," an Instagram user wrote in the comments. Similar thoughts echoed in the comment box. "The other guy looks like Sushant," read a second comment. "Looks like Sushant Singh Rajput in first glance," read another comment. "Who is that one who exactly looks like Sushant?" another Instagram user added.

Mansoor Ali Khan, posting a picture from the sets of Vikram Vedha, wrote this in his note for Hrithik Roshan: "Happy Birthday Bhai Hrithik Roshan. You are Superstar with pure heart, so grounded and so humble, so caring, so loving person and always appreciate and respect others talent. Also a super friendly human."

See the post shared by Mansoor Ali Khan here:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 in 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name after he played the lead role in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. His impressive filmography included Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!. Sushant Singh Rajput's last project was Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The film released after his death in 2020. After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che!, which was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2022 action thriller Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.