Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Wish For His Trainer And 'Now Competitor'

Hrithik Roshan with Swapneel Hazare. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan, known for his stunning looks, electrifying dance moves and nuanced performances, has been vocal about his love for family and friends on social media. Hrithik Roshan has now dedicated a special post to his trainer Swapneel Hazare. The Bollywood star has shared a selfie with Swapneel and in the caption has promised a year packed with a lot of action. Describing Swapneel as his “trainer and competitor”, Hrithik said that he was ready to take on Swapneel's challenges. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Swapneel. My trainer and now my competitor. Have a kicka** year ahead! Means I'm gonna kick your a** this time round! Let the games begin.”

Replying to the post, Swapneel Hazare said, “Thank you for your wishes Hrithik Roshan. I thought the game has already begun wat say,” tagging trainer Kris Gethin. To this, Kris Gethin replied: “Exactly.” Kris Gethin has worked with Hrithik Roshan on films like Krrish 3 in the past.



It appears that Hrithik Roshan is working towards looking his best for his upcoming film Fighter. The actor has kicked-off the year with an image of his toned physique and abs. In the post, the actor is posing for the camera in the gym. In the caption, Hrithik simply wrote, “Alright. Let's go. 2023.” Varun Dhawan commented, "Okay then." Punit Malhotra wrote, "Boom!!!!" with a fire emoticon. Jibraan Khan, who starred with Hrithik in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, wrote, "Raising the Bar always." Abhishek Bachchan and Kunal Kapoor replied with fire emojis.

In Fighter, Hrithik Roshan will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was seen attending Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, in Mumbai over the weekend. He was seen cheering for his girlfriend Saba Azad, who is one half of the electro funk duo Madboy/Mink that performed at the event.

Along with Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife and interior decorator Sussanne Khan also attended the music festival with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. Hrithik and Sussanne's son Hridaan was also present at the fest.

Hrithik Roshan got married to Sussanne Khan in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.