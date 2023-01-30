At Lollapalooza, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Led Saba Azad's Cheer Squad

Pashmina Roshan posted this photo. (courtesy: pashminaroshan)

Saba Azad was among the many artists that performed at Lollapalooza (one of the biggest music festivals in the world) in Mumbai over the weekend. Saba, one half of Mumbai-based electro funk duo Madboy/Mink, performed at the event. Guess who cheered for Saba at the event? Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. The actor's ex-wife and interior decorator Sussanne Khan also attended the music festival along with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. Hrithik's son Hridaan was also present at the fest. Hrithik's cousin Pashmina shared pictures and videos from the festival on her Instagram stories.

See photos from Lollapalooza here:

Screenshot of Pashmina Roshan's Instagram story.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions. The couple celebrated Christmas together last year. See photos from their holiday:

Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad frequently trend for their Instagram exchanges. Sussanne is often spotted at Saba's gigs as well. Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating actor Arslan Goni.

Saba Azad is a singer-musician. She has featured in films likeDil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.