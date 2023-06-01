On Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta Post, Comments Are About Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta.(courtesy: lokhandeankita)

As the TV show Pavitra Rishta clocked 14 years, actress Ankita Lokhande, who featured as Archana in it, posted two videos of her memories from the show. However, the posts didn't comprise any photos or clippings of her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who starred as Manav in the show. Fans of the late actor left comments like "Without Sushant Singh Rajput no Pavitra Rishta" and "Didn't even mention Sushant" on the post. "If Sushant's photos were posted, it would have been much better," read another comment. "Missing Manav," another one added. An Instagram user commented, "Sushant Singh Rajput is missing in your video pls add one pic of SSR." Another comment on the post read, "Not a single mention or even a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput sir. This was not expected from you Ankita mam - The show was equally loved for Sushant sir's innocent acting as well." Another added, "Remembered Sushant Singh Rajput."

Posting a video from the show Ankita Lokhande wrote, "14 years of Pavitra Rishta and still feels so fresh and connected with my first ever baby.. Thank you God for everything! And thanks you so much Ekta Kapoor for always having that faith in me that I could be your Archu and thank you for giving me the new identity as Archana because the people who loved me during the show when they see or meet me now also, the first name which comes in there mind is Archu and I love it so much.. Thank you so much everyone around who has loved and watched this beautiful show called Pavitra Rishta with all there heart and soul... I'm grateful forever."

Sharing a separate video of scenes from the show, Ankita wrote, "Aasman main jab tak sitare rahenge hum ek dusre ke sahare rahenge,nazdikiyan ya ho duriyaan bas pyaar hi rahega darmiyan pavitra rishta tere mere mann ka (As long as the stars are in the sky, we will be there for each other, whether it is near or distant, only love will remain in between). Sharing some beautiful memories of Archana (Archu)."

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name after he played the lead role in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 in 2020.