Exclusive: Sara Ali Khan Revisits Memories Of Kedarnath: "If I Am Sitting Around A Dhaba..."

Sara Ali Khan is a travel enthusiast. As much as the actress loves taking trips to foreign countries, the actress is often spotted spending some quality time in the hills of Kedarnath. Sara has a special connection with the place as she shot her debut film in this small town, located in the state of Uttarakhand. Since the film's release, Sara has visited Kedarnath almost every year. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sara opened up about her sacred bond with the holy place. Sharing an anecdote from her recent visit, the actress said, “I recently came back from Kedarnath and I had gone with my stylist-cum friend and manager-cum-friend and they were like petrified. They were like, we need to leave from here. What are you doing?' It's just trekking, walking, exploring, eating. There is no time for makeup.”



Sara Ali Khan further shared that her debut movie Kedarnath is the reason why people recognise her when she visits the place. She said, “I have gone to Kedarnath quite a few times, hopefully [will go] every year. I am who I am because of that place. Most people who come there have watched the film, therefore they know me. If I am sitting around a dhaba around Kedarnath most people do recognize me but sometimes one odd traveller will just ask for directions to the temple.”

Back in October, Sara Ali Khan took a trip to Kedarnath just before Diwali. The actress shared glimpses of her journey on Instagram. The first image featured Sara posing in the front of the temple. Others showed her praying to the deities, enjoying the scenery and performing religious rituals. Finally, there is a video of the actress exploring the streets of Uttarakhand, and discovering local markets and shops. She wrote in the caption, “Jai Shree Kedar. The flowing of Mandakini. The aarti sounds. A milky ocean. Beyond the clouds. Until next time. #jaibholenath.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the Prime Video film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Next, she is a part of Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film's cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Fatima Sana Shaikh.