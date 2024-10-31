The Internet Thinks Sara Ali Khan Is Dating Model-Turned-Politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa. Courtesy Kedarnath Pics

Sara Ali Khan's recent trip to Kedarnath has sparked dating rumours. The mystery man who accompanied her on the trip was model-turned-politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa. On Wednesday, the actress dropped a slew of pictures and videos on Instagram where she was seen offering prayers at the temple. Interestingly, Arjun also shared a post on his Instagram handle from his spiritual sojourn in Kedarnath on the same day. A couple of pictures featuring Sara and Arjun seeking blessings together at the shrine surfaced on Reddit, adding fuel to the dating rumours.

The snaps capture Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa at Bheem Shila. They are bowing down to the gigantic rock structure. While Sara was dressed in a red pullover and white pants, Arjun wore a dark-hued jacket and brown trousers. As per the caption, one of Sara's friends also follows Arjun on social media. With the photograph circulating online, the internet is convinced that Sara and Arjun might be secretly seeing each other.

A Reddit user claiming to know Arjun Pratap Bajwa through their common friends commented, “Arjun is the son of a very prominent Punjabi politician. Good guy. Have known him through friends of friends. Kind hearted. Is a model in Mumbai.”

“He is so attractive. Good for her (Sara Ali Khan)” read another remark.

This fan went a step further and even hinted at marriage. “She is supposed to get married in December right? According to rumours.”

A fan addressed Arjun as “Jijaji (brother-in-law)”

Many found a resemblance between Arjun and actor Siddharth Mallya.

Arjun Pratap Bajwa is the son of politician Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa — the current Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab. He is a travel enthusiast who loves to explore different places and embark on adventures.

Coming to Sara Ali Khan's next few projects, the actress will be seen in director Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh are also a part of the film. Metro In Dino is expected to be released on November 29.