Sara Ali Khan Seeks Blessings At Kedarnath Temple. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan often takes spiritual trips to temples across the country, but Kedarnath holds a special place in her heart. The actress shot her debut film at this holy site and has since made several visits to the temple. Recently, Sara visited the Kedarnath temple once again and shared glimpses of her journey on Instagram. The carousel post featured the actress dressed in a red sweater and white pants, standing against the backdrop of the temple while covering her head with a shawl. Other images showcased Sara paying her respects to the deities at the temple. Finally, there is a video of the actress exploring the streets of Uttarakhand, and discovering local markets and shops. Sara wrote in the caption, “Jai Shree Kedar. The flowing of Mandakini. The aarti sounds. A milky ocean. Beyond the clouds. Until next time.”

Last year, Sara Ali Khan visited Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesh temple after the release of her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She looked beautiful in an embroidered ivory anarkali. Sara wrote in the caption, “Somya returns to Indore.” The actress followed this up with a visit to the Kal Bhairav temple in Ujjain. She changed into a gorgeous pink saree for her sacred visit. Sara was seen holding a coconut in her hand, along with a big tika on her forehead. The actress also paid respects at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Read more about it here.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the Prime Video film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also featured Abhay Verma and Sparsh Shrivastav. Next, she will be a part of Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film's cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Fatima Sana Shaikh.