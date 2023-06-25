A Peek Into Sara Ali Khan's Temple Tour After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (Courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Zara Hatke ZaraBachke continues to mint money at the box office. The film on its 23rd day collected over Rs. 2 crores which took the overall collection to around Rs. 80 crores. To express gratitude, Sara Ali Khan on Saturday, June 24, visited Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesh temple and sought Bappa's blessings. She looked surreal in an embroidered ivory anarkali. “Somya returns to Indore,” Sara Ali Khan captioned the post. For the unversed, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, is a romantic-comedy that revolves around a married couple living in Indore and Somya is Sara's character in the film.

Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan followed this up with a visit to the Kal Bhairav temple in Ujjain. Sara Ali Khan changed into a gorgeous pink saree for her sacred visit. She was seen holding a coconut in her hand, along with a big tika on her forehead.

That's not all. She also paid respects at The Mahakaleshwar Temple. Dressed in the same pink saree, Sara Ali Khan gushed, “Peaceful in the day,” as she posed with the shrine in the background.

She also visited the temple at night and wrote, “Mesmerising at night,” and also added “Jai Bholenath.”

Before this, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal also offered prayers at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple following the success of their film. Sara Ali Khan even shared an image of them at the temple. In the caption, she wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Thank you for everything. Shubh Mangal.”

Sara Ali Khan has never shied away from expressing her spiritual side on social media. The actress, who is the daughter of Amrita Singh and her former husband Saif Ali Khan, visits religious shrines across the country. However, she was also trolled for her temple and dargah visits. Responding to this during the promotional campaign of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,Sara Ali Khan said, “I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place. I believe in energy.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan,Murder Mubarak and Metro In Dino.