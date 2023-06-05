Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Outtakes From Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal's Song Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega

Still from a video shared on Instagram. (courtesy: saregama_official )

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been running successfully in theatres since its release on Friday. The comedy-drama, which is about a married couple seeking a divorce, has a unique storyline and catchy songs, including Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega. Recently, the makers shared a clip showing what went into the making of the peppy track. It is from Vicky and Sara's rehearsal days with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The clip begins with the two shooting for Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega on sets, followed by a shot of Vicky Kaushal from a dance studio. “Kappu and Saumya, me and Sara, are really looking forward to this fun exchange. Day 1 is always a little bit shaky,” he can be heard saying in the video. Sara Ali Khan chimed in, “Some steps are a little difficult, but the rest of it is great.” Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega has been sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Sachin-Jigar.

While the music of the track is already lively, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's efforts have made it “a banger of a song.” During rehearsals, Vicky said, “Trying to get the steps in and the mood in, fingers crossed. Hopefully, we will get it cracking and it will be a banger of a song.” Towards the end of the clip, Sara Ali Khan described Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega as a “high energy” and “fun” song.

The caption alongside the clip read: “Behind the scenes? Have a look at it yourself.”

Now, watch Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke here:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke might not have gotten great responses from film critics but the makers' strategy to offer 1+1 tickets at the box office has brought charm to it. The film earned around Rs 10 crore on its third day, bringing the overall India collection to Rs 22.59 crore.

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke swims to the winning post, goes from strength to strength in Weekend 1… National chains excellent, mass pockets join the party on Day 3… All eyes on the make-or-break Mon… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.59 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/CnPRKtJlMA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2023

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, marks the first film of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal together. They play onscreen husband and wife in the film, which also stars Rakesh Bedi and Neeraj Sood.