Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal Offer Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple After Film's Success

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan visited Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple to seek Bappa's blessings.The duo opted for ethnic attire. Vicky was seen donning a white kurta, while Sara wore a white suit. The actors' sacred visit comes at a time when their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is performing well at the box office.

Sara and Vicky took to Instagram and shared the pictures of them offering prayers at the temple.

During the film's promotions, Sara also paid a visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. She also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' on the occasion. Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 am in the morning.

However, a section of social media users trolled the actor over her temple visit.

On facing backlash, Sara said, "I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy."

In the coming months, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak. On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Sam Bahadur is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)