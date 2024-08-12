Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Sara Ali Khan: "Sending Pumpkin <i>Sabzi</i> Your Way"

Happy birthday to Sara Ali Khan. The actress turns 29 today. Wishes are flowing in from all corners for the birthday girl. Well, the award for the best birthday wish goes to Kareena Kapoor. The actress has picked a beautiful picture of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and Sara. In the image shared on Instagram Stories, we can see the father-daughter duo twinning in black. For her wish, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday darling, Sara. Sending lots of love and pumpkin sabzi your way.” She also attached red hearts and a rainbow emoji to her note. Sara is Saif Ali Khan's daughter from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita also share a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple parted ways in 2004. Eight years after his divorce, Saif married Kareena. Together, they are proud parents to two sons—Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Check out the post below:

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi, also posted a sweet birthday wish for her niece. She has shared a collage of two pictures—one showing a young, adorable Sara Ali Khan, and the other capturing the confident star she has become. The side note read, “My poser..Wishing you the happiest day.... May you dream big, Achieve more ....And with lots of love luck n smiles, Keep Shining like a Star! Lots of Love by darling niece! My first munchkin.”

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the Prime Video movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. In the historical biographical drama, she played the role of Independence activist Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station to spread the message of unity. The Kannan Iyer directorial also featured Alexx O'Nell, Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay and Sparsh Srivastav.

Up next, Sara Ali Khan will appear in Metro... In Dino, Eagle and Sky Force.