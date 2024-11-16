Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday Special: As The Actor Turns 39, Here's A look At His Upcoming Movies And Shows

Happy Birthday to Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor turns 39 today. Aditya made his acting debut in 2009 with the film London Dreams. Directed by Vipul Shah, the movie featured Aditya in the role of Wasim Afroz Khan. In a career spanning over a decade and a half, the actor has impressed fans with his performances in movies like Action Replayy, Daawat-e-Ishq, Kalank, Malang, Sadak 2 and Ludo. Aditya is best known for his iconic roles in Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. His latest web series, The Night Manager, has been nominated for the 2024 International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category. If you are also a fan of Aditya Roy Kapur, here is all you must know about his upcoming projects.

Metro… In Dino:

In Metro… In Dino, Aditya Roy Kapur will share screen space with Sara Ali Khan. The project is directed by Anurag Basu. This film marks Sara and Aditya's first on-screen collaboration, as well as Sara's first movie with Anurag Basu. Aditya and Anurag have previously worked together on the 2020 Netflix film Ludo. Metro... In Dino is an anthology film that also features Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma in pivotal roles. The film takes its title from the popular song In Dino from Life in a... Metro. It will present bittersweet stories of human relationships set in modern times. Metro… In Dino will hit the big screens on November 29.

Rakt Bramhand

Aditya Roy Kapur will also appear in Netflix's upcoming action-fantasy series Rakt Bramhand, which also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a key role. The OTT giant announced the project in July. The series has been created by the filmmaker duo Raj and DK.

Raj and DK also shared some insights about what the audience can expect from Rakt Bramhand. “This is uncharted territory which makes it all the more thrilling for us! Our goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood. We are having an amazing time working with the very talented Rahi and our uber versatile partner Sita to bring this unique vision to life. Working with Netflix has been excellent and we have their enthusiastic support to back the unconventional vision for Rakt Bramhand!” they told Netflix.