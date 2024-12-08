Sara Ali Khan's Special Post As <i>Kedarnath</i> Turns 6: "Thank You For Giving Me A Lifetime Of Memories"

You can not truly call yourself a fan of Sara Ali Khan if you are not aware of her deep connection to Kedarnath. The actress often shares pictures and videos from her visits to this sacred destination. On Saturday, Sara's debut film, also titled Kedarnath, celebrated its 6th anniversary. To mark the occasion, she posted a video on Instagram, where she expressed her love for the spiritual place. She said, “Everything I am, has come from that place (Kedarnath).” The actress added, “Bas bulava aata rahe aur mai jaati rahu. [As long as the call keeps coming, I will keep going.”] In the video, Sara also included clips from her movie.

“6 years of Kedarnath. Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away…Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories,” read the note attached to Sara Ali Khan's post.

Released in 2018, Kedarnath features Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. is The romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor tells the inter-faith love story of a wealthy Hindu Brahmin girl, Mandakini (played by Sara Ali Khan), whose family owns a lodge and shops near the Kedarnath Temple, and a Muslim boy, Mansoor (played by Sushant Singh Rajput), who works as a pithoo (porter) carrying pilgrims to the temple. The film has been jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guy in the Sky Pictures.

Last month, in an interview with NDTV, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her bond with Kedarnath. Sharing an anecdote from her recent visit, Sara shared, “I recently came back from Kedarnath and I had gone with my stylist-cum friend and manager-cum-friend and they were like petrified. They were like, we need to leave from here. What are you doing?' It's just trekking, walking, exploring, eating. There is no time for makeup.”

Sara Ali Khan also mentioned that Kedarnath, her debut film, holds a special place in her heart. She added, “I have gone to Kedarnath quite a few times, hopefully [will go] every year. I am who I am because of that place. Most people who come there have watched the film, therefore they know me. If I am sitting around a dhaba around Kedarnath most people do recognize me but sometimes one odd traveller will just ask for directions to the temple.”

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the Prime Video film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Up next, she will appear in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino.