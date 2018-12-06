Kedarnath Screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan Join Sara Ali Khan's Cheer Squad

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday at Kedarnath screening

Highlights Janhvi Kapoor arrived with sister Khushi Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter were also there Kedarnath releases on Friday

A special screening of Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath was held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, two days ahead of the film's release. Sara, who makes her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath, was dressed in a white suit and she greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. Janhvi Kapoor, whose debut film Dhadak released this year, arrived with sister Khushi. Ananya Panday, currently filming her first Bollywood movie Student Of The Year 2, was also there. Actor Kartik Aaryan whom Sara said she 'wants to date' (on Koffee With Karan 6, remember?) attended Kedarnath screening, along with other guests like Ishaan Khatter, Kiran Rao, Sussanne Khan, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, Maheep Kapoor, Anu Dewan, lyricist Javed Akhtar and designer Sandeep Khosla.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Sara looked so, so beautiful.

Janhvi and Khushi were photographed with Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan.

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor posed with wife Pragya Yadav, who is also the co-producer of the film.

Here are the other pictures from the screening.

Ananya Panday at Kedarnath screening

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades at Kedarnath screening

Kartik Aaryan smiled for the cameras

Ishaan Khatter photographed with mother Neelima Azeem Kedarnath screening

Kedarnath stars Sara Ali Khan opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who wasn't photographed at the screening. It is the story of a Hindu pilgrim Mukku (Sara) and a Muslim porter Mansoor (Sushant), who fall in love during a trek to Kedarnath. The plot is set against the backdrop of 2013 Kedarnath floods.

Watch the trailer here.

Abhishek Kapoor also directed Sushant Singh Rajput in his debut film Kai Po Che!, which released in 2013.

After Kedarnath, Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, will be seen in Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh.