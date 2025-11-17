<i>KBC 17</i>: Manoj Bajpayee Adds A Bhojpuri Twist To Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic <i>Deewar</i> Dialogue

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has been entertaining audiences with its engaging format and celebrity guests. In the upcoming episode, The Family Man 3 cast members Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi will be taking the hot seat.

The makers dropped a promo on Instagram featuring the trio and Amitabh Bachchan engaging in candid banter. In the clip, Manoj translated Big B's iconic dialogue from his movie Deewaar into Bhojpuri. He said, "Ae Peter, te ohne khoje hamare ke, hum ae ne baithal bane (Peter, you are looking for me there, I am sitting right here)."

Amitabh Bachchan also joined in and added his own twist to another dialogue. Big B said, "Ae dekha lalva, jha khade ho vha tareke se khade raho, ae Police station hain jano, tohre baap ka ghar nahi hain (Hey kid, stand straight wherever you are standing. This is a police station, not your father's house)."

In another promo, Manoj Bajpayee recalled an incident where Amitabh Bachchan allegedly "almost gave him a heart attack.". The actor said, "Amit ji ne ek baar mujhe maar diya tha. Mera heart attack hojata sirf Amit ji ke karan. Yeh pura mujhe plan kiya gaya tha mujhe upar leke jaane ke liye. Main awak reh gaya ki inhone kya bola. Inhone meri jaan le li thi (Amit ji had once killed me. I almost had a heart attack because of him. All of this was planned to take me up. I was left shocked by what he said. He had practically taken my life)."

While Manoj Bajpayee didn't reveal the full context of the incident, fans speculate that Big B might have pulled a prank on him.

The Family Man Season 3 is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as co-directors for this season. The series will premiere on Prime Video on November 21.

Coming to Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, the quiz-based reality show airs from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

