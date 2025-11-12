<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Tries Stand-Up Comedy For The First Time, Leaves Harsh Gujral In Splits

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is more than just a quiz-based reality show. The show treats viewers to several laugh-out-loud moments, thanks to Big B's signature charm and the contestants' interesting stories.

In the latest promo video shared by the makers on Instagram, stand-up comedians Harsh Gujral, Ravi Gupta, Abhishek Upmanyu, and Anubhav Bassi graced the KBC 17 sets.

Amitabh Bachchan, as always, stole the show in the episode. He attempted stand-up comedy for the first time, leaving everyone in splits. Standing before a mic, the 83-year-old recalled watching a soap advertisement. The product, he noted, was infused with the strength of a lemon.

“Deviyon aur sajjano, humko realise hua, nimbu mein itni saari shakti hoti hai? Bartan dhone ka sabun nimbu ki shakti wala, muu dhone ka sabun nimbu ki shakti wala, baal dhone ka shampoo nimbu ki shakti wala. Aab bataiye aap ki tann se leke ke bartan tak, baal se leke gaal tak, sabko chamka deta hai kya? Nimbu. (Ladies and gentlemen, I wonder, does lemon really have so much power? Dishwashing soap has the power of lemon, face wash has the power of lemon, and shampoo has the power of lemon. Now tell me, from your body to your dishes, from your hair to your cheeks, what makes everything shine? Lemon),” joked Amitabh Bachchan, adding that he only consumes lemon in shikanji (lemonade) and achar (pickle).

Admiring Amitabh Bachchan's comic skills, Harsh Gujral humorously said, “Sir, you are the Badshah (king) of acting. You can do singing and now you've done stand-up too, I think we all should go back to our village."

In another video, Amitabh Bachchan recited his iconic dialogue, “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai,” from the 1978 film Don, upon Harsh Gujral's request. To this, the comedian joked, “I'm calling the police and informing them that we have found Don,” prompting applause and cheers from Big B and the audience.

KBC 17 premiered on August 11, 2025.