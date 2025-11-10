Diljit Dosanjh Receives Fresh Threats From Khalistani Goons In Australia For Touching Amitabh Bachchan's Feet

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has been receiving threats from Khalistani extremists following recent incidents at his international concerts.

What's Happening

After US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a threat, pro-Khalistan slogans were reportedly raised during Diljit's concert in Perth.

His upcoming show in Auckland, New Zealand, has also come under threat from Khalistani supporters who have warned of disrupting the event, as per a report in News18.

Background

Despite the rising tension, Diljit has maintained his composure.

The singer-actor recently shared a post thanking his Adelaide audience for their love and support, urging fans to stay calm and focus on controlling their own actions instead of giving in to stress.

The threats against Diljit began after his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, where he was seen touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet.

The gesture drew backlash from Khalistani supporters, prompting Pannun and his banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to release a video condemning him.

SFJ accused Diljit of "insulting every victim, widow, and orphan of the 1984 Sikh genocide" by showing respect to Amitabh Bachchan, alleging that the veteran actor "incited mobs" during the violence.

"By touching the feet of Bachchan, the man whose words orchestrated Genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide," Pannun said.

The Sikhs for Justice group has been banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its separatist activities. The Ministry of Home Affairs has described SFJ as an organisation involved in "subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India."

The singer had earlier clarified that his KBC 17 appearance was intended to raise awareness and funds for Punjab flood victims, not for film promotion.

Addressing the situation in his own peaceful manner, Diljit shared a heartfelt message during his Brisbane concert, calling for unity and love. "Always keep talking about love. For me, this earth is one. My Guru says, 'Ik Onkar.' So, this earth is one... There is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. Punjabi aa gaye oye," said Diljit during the show.

He further added, "Many people say, 'We manifest that God has given us this. They get that thing. I am surprised. Why are you manifesting so much?. A person should only think in his heart, what he has to do. Only think. God will make it happen. You should keep it in your heart."

