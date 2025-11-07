<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Jokes, "AI Might Replace Me Someday"

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is more than just a quiz show. From contestants opening up about their struggles to Big B sharing insights from his decades-long acting career and unknown facts from his personal life, it has never been a dull moment for viewers.

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Amitabh Bachchan discussed the advancement of artificial intelligence across various fields. The legendary actor revealed that AI is now used for many tasks, but soon expressed his fear of being replaced as a host by it.

He revealed being scared about AI, and added, “They might replace me someday.” Although Big B's statements, delivered in a light-hearted tone, added humour to the quiz show, they also highlighted possible technological advancements in television presenting in the coming days.

This is not the first time the Sholay star has spoken out about the widespread usage of artificial intelligence. On November 6, Amitabh Bachchan issued a clarification after sharing and then deleting an AI-generated image.

The actor, in his blog, wrote an emotional note, revealing that he hails from a "village" and that he tries to do the best he can.

After deleting the previous AI-generated picture, he shared a monochrome photo of himself.

Alongside this, Amitabh wrote, "There was an error in the earlier AI-generated image, so I deleted it. Thank you, Ef mL, for pointing it out. Kuch cheezein ghalat ho jaati hai aur kch sahi!! Sahi sahi, toh ghalat ghalat (Some things go wrong and some right!! If it is right, then the wrong is wrong)??!!"

He continued, "Toh ka kar lebo bhaiyya, hum gaon ke hai, chote manayi! Jitna ho sakta hai, kar dete hai, nahi ho sakta toh, haath paon dono jod dete hai (What can I do, brother? We're from the village! We do whatever we can; if we can't, we fold hands and feet both)! There is no one small or big…We are all born big. As humans…Being a human is big...Realise it and live it."

Amitabh Bahchanm tweeted, "T 5556 - Samaj, samaj ki baat hoti hain (It's a matter of time)!!!"

T 5556 - समय समय की बात होती है !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 6, 2025

Before this, he posted an AI-animated picture of himself on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “The wonders of AI .. how my still picture gets animated .. I did nothing .. Someone did an AI imaging, and this is the result .. WHERE TO NEXT.” In the post, Amitabh's still picture was enhanced with motion graphics, turning into a clip of him vibing to the beats of some music.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment TV and streams on SonyLIV