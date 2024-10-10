<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 16</i>: Junaid Khan To Amitabh Bachchan: "Were You Excited On Your Wedding Day?"

Father-son duo Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan are all set to appear in Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16. The game show is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. On Wednesday, the makers posted a video on Instagram, where the trio can be seen having a fun chat. It all begins with Junaid Khan asking Big B if he was nervous or excited on the day of his wedding. Junaid asked, “Sir, aapke shaadi k din aap nervous the, excited the? [Sir, were you nervous or excited on your wedding day?]” Aamir Khan interrupted his son and said, “Aare aese sawaal nahi puchte bhai. Kuch bhi puch raha hai yeh.” [Hey, you don't ask such questions. He is asking anything]

After this, Amitabh Bachchan laughed and asked Junaid Khan if he is married. To which, the actor replied, “Nahi. [No.]” The host then asked, “Aapki yaadon mein koi hai kya aane waali? [Is there anyone coming in your dreams?]”

Both Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan laughed out loud. Junaid answered, “Hum baad mein baat karte hai uske baare mein. [We will talk about it later.]” Right after that, Aamir Khan gave a surprised look at Junaid. Amitabh looked at the camera and said, “Aaj baat jo hai sarwajanik ho jaayegi. [This matter will become public today.]”

The text attached to the video read, “‘Shaadi' ki baat ko lekar AB, Aamir aur Junaid ke beech hua masti-mazak! [AB, Aamir and Junaid had some fun conversation on the topic of 'marriage'!]”

The episode featuring Junaid Khan and Aamir Khan will air on Amitabh Bachchan's 82nd birthday, October 11. The show promises many exciting moments, including Big B singing his iconic song Rang Barse. How do we know? Well, the makers dropped another teaser, where the megastar can be seen showcasing his singing talent. The side note read, “KBC ke manch par rang barsega jab hoga mahanaayak ka janmutsav! [The stage of KBC will be filled with colours with the celebration of the superstar's birthday.]”

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, while Aamir Khan is set to appear next in Sitaare Zameen Par. Junaid Khan made his acting debut with the Netflix film Maharaj.