Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 30 Written Update: Ratna Pathak Shah Cheered For This Contestant

Tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 was full of important discourse and speaking up against domestic violence. Social worker Anuradha Kapoor was invited as a Karamaveer contestant in tonight's episode. Anuradha Kapoor is the founder of an NGO named Swayam and she has been working towards empowering women and has helped them break free from the shackles of domestic abuse. She has been working since the last 25 years. So far, she has helped over 30,000 women. Veteran actress, director, and theatre personality Ratna Pathak Shah accompanied Anuradha Kapoor on the quiz show that is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. They won Rs 25 lakh in tonight's episode.

During the episode, Ratna Pathak Shah and Anuradha Kapoor talked about equality and spreading love. Friday's episode of KBC 12 began with yesterday's roll over contestant Ruby Singh from Bihar. She decided to quit the game and went home with a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

Some of the questions asked during tonight's episode of KBC 12 were:

Which of these former Chief Ministers has never been a Lok Sabha member?

Who wrote the short story titled 'Kadamb Ka Phul' and the poem Kadamb Ka Ped?

Which planet with 96% of its atmosphere is made of carbon dioxide, is the hottest planet in the solar system?

Patna was renamed Azimabad in 1704 after Azeem-us-Shan, who was the grandson of which Mughal emperor?

Which of these terms is used while playing cards and can also be used while playing tennis?

According to Valmiki Ramayana what was name of Sugriva's wife, who was forcibly taken away by Bali?

Which was the first newspaper to be published in India?

