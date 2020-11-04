Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 28 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Learns Floss Dance From This Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC 12 (courtesy srbachchan)

Highlights Big B continued the show with yesterday's roll-over contestant Rekha Rani

She took home the prize money of Rs 12,50,000

The next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Hardik Patil

Tonight's episode of Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 was entertaining in every way. From sharing emotional stories of their lives to performing their "victory dance" with Big B, the contestants set the mood right on the show. Amitabh Bachchan continued the show with yesterday's roll-over contestant Rekha Rani, a 27-year-old Civil Services aspirant from Delhi. She played impressively on Tuesday's episode without using any of her lifelines. On Wednesday's episode, Rekha Rani revealed the financial difficulties her family faced during the coronavirus lockdown and how her friends, not relatives, helped her during the tough time. She took home the prize money of Rs 12,50,000.

The next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Hardik Patil, a 24-year-old businessman from Mumbai, Maharashtra. He impressed Amitabh Bachchan with his ideas on running a business. On a lighter note, Big B performed the trending floss dance with Hardik, who described it as his "victory dance." Amitabh Bachchan also learned some new slang terms from him.

Meanwhile, also check out some of the questions asked on tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12:

#Who has been the youngest and only the second woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics?

#Which poem by Maithilisharan Gupt features these lines: "Abla jeevan jay! Tumhaari yahi kahaani, aanchal mein hai doodh aur aankhon mein paani"?

#Which word completes this line from film "Raees" - Koi ___ chhota nahi hota"?

#According to the Puranas, Daksha Prajapati was the father-in-law of which god?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 airs on Sony TV at 9 pm from Monday to Friday. Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.