Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 29 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Had A Hearty Laugh With This Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC 12 (courtesy srbachchan)

Highlights Hardik Patel won Rs 12,50,000 on tonight's episode

Gunjan Lata took home the prize money of Rs 6,40,000

Big B will continue the game with Ruby Singh on Friday

On tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, host Amitabh Bachchan continued the game with roll-over contestant Hardik Patil, a 24-year-old businessman from Mumbai, Maharashtra. Hardik quit the game after attempting the first question of tonight's episode. He went home with prize money of Rs 12,50,000. Big B also revealed that the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati have given Vedantu a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh to the son of Hardik Patil's uncle for his higher education. The next contestant who won the Fastest Finger First round was Gunjan Lata, a bank manager from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She played till Rs 6,40,000 after which she quit the show.

Ruby Singh was the third contestant to make it to the hot seat on Thursday's episode. She is a teacher from Bihar. For Ruby Singh, Big B became a marriage counsellor and gave her husband ROFL advice. He also had a hearty laugh with her over hilarious topics.

Meanwhile, also check out some of the questions asked on tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12:

#Who, among these, was considered to be a student of Swami Haridas along with Tansen?

#Which continent are Giant Pandas native to?

#Who, in the form of a hungry Brahmin, asked Arjuna and Sri Krishna for help in burning the Khandava forest?

#Which chemical element imparts the green colour observed in firework displays?

#Bharat Milap, an important festival of Varanasi, commemorates the reunion of Lord Rama with his younger brother Bharat after how many years?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 airs on Sony TV at 9 pm from Monday to Friday. Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.