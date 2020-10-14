Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 13 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Guides Another Contestant To Significant Victory

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC 12 (courtesy srbachchan)

Highlights Big B started the show with yesterday's roll-over contestant Swapnil

Swapnil shared that lockdown affected his business

Big B will continue the game with Ashish Sharma on Thursday

Host Amitabh Bachchan started the show with yesterday's roll-over contestant Swapnil Ramesh Chauhan, an entrepreneur from Mumbai. Swapnil, before starting the game, talked about how nationwide lockdown that was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year affected his livelihood. He mentioned that he had left his previous job to start his own business but due to the lockdown crisis, his business suffered a huge financial loss. Big B guided Swapnil Chauhan to play the game till Rs 25,00,000 impressively before the latter decided to quit it. During the game, Amitabh Bachchan also talked to Mr Chauhan's family via a video call.

The next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Ashish Sharma from Punjab. Ashish revealed that his mom made him to watch Ramayan and Mahabharat on television during the lockdown so that he can also participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan will continue the game with Ashish Sharma on Thursday.

Meanwhile, also check out some of the questions asked on tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12:

#Indian-American business executive Arvind Krishna became the CEO of which American multinational technology company in 2020?

#According to Hindu mythology, which of these "lokas" is also known as Amravati?

#In which of these universities did the Chinese traveller Hsuan Tsang study when he visited India during emperor Harsha's reign?

#In which stadium did Sachin Tendulkar score his 100th International century?

#Which fort in Maharashtra is home to the Kalalbangdi, Landa Kasam and Chawri cannons?

#Who is the only person to have won a Booker Prize and two Oscar Awards?

#Which future president of the Indian Merchants' Chamber became president of the Indian National Congress in 1901?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 airs on Sony TV at 9 pm from Monday to Friday.

Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.