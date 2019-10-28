Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 51 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Was Impressed By This Contestant's Inspirational Journey

KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan on the show. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan hosted two contestants on tonight's episode First contestant took home the prize money of Rs 6,40,000 Second contestant will continue the game on Tuesday

Amitabh Bachchan started the eleventh week of the eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati with Sharmistha Dey, a bank clerk in Kolkata. Before starting the game, Mrs Dey shared how her family dealt with the financial problems and why her husband lives with her family after his parents' death. She then said that it's a notion in the society that a man cannot live with his wife's parents after marriage but her family doesn't believe in that. Her opinions left Big B impressed and he praised the way her family lives together. After playing for a while, Sharmishtha Dey recalled the hard times when her father couldn't afford a pen for her studies. She said her father always supported her education and no matter what happened, he always managed to pay for her education so that she could achieve something big in her life.

Mrs Dey played the game really well till the 11th question and took home the prize money of Rs 6,40,000. Taking the game ahead, Big B welcomed B Lavanya on the hot seat. B Lavanya is a student from Hyderabad. Ms Lavanya will continue the game on Tuesday's episode.

The questions asked on tonight's episode varied from science to sports. Take a look:

#Which city is known as the "silicon valley" of India?

#Which of these organisms naturally produce the antibiotics penicillin?

#Who, along with Esther Duflo, has co-authored the 2011 book "Poor Economics" and the 2019 book "Good Economics for Hard Times"?

#Which Indian chess player became the second female player ever, after Judit Polgar to exceed the 2600 Elo Rating?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 airs on Colors TV on weekdays. Follow this space for more updates on the show.

