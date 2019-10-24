Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 49 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Couldn't Stop Chatting With This Contestant

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

In tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, host Amitabh Bachchan continued the game with Wednesday's roll over contestant Kumar Ranjan. Mr Ranjan had won Rs 10,000 on yesterday's episode. After playing for a while, Mr Ranjan revealed on the show how his love story started. He told Big B that he and his wife used to attend the same coaching class in 9th standard. One day, he decided to express his feelings and wrote a letter to her. However, he didn't mention his name on it. Fearing that she would beat him after reading the letter, he didn't go to the class for two days. On the third day, he went to the coaching and looked at her and saw that she was smiling. She later confessed her love for him and since then, the duo are inseparable. However, Kumar Ranjan's epic style of telling his love story left Big B and the audience into splits.

Amitabh Bachchan also delighted Kumar Ranjan with a surprise video call to his wife, who was in Kolkata. Mr Ranjan couldn't stop smiling and thanked Big B for this gift. After an impressive performance, Mr Ranjan quit the game and took home the prize money of Rs 25,00,000. Here's the questions, which made Kumar Ranjan quit the game show - Which ruler wrote the "Risala Dar Khat-i-Tarz-i-Muhammadi," a treatise on calligraphy?

The next contestant who made it to the hot seat was Dr Sushil Kumar Makhija, an assistant professor from Nagpur, Maharashtra. Mr Makhija will continue the game on Friday's episode.

Meanwhile, here are a few questions asked on tonight's episode:

#Who was the first person to take a hat-trick in the men's cricket World Cup?

#Who was the inventor of the centigrade scale of measuring temperature?

#Who tricked Karna in the Mahabharata into giving away his invincible armour?

