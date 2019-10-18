Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 45 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Was Impressed By This Karamveer Contestant's Courage

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from KBC 11. (Image courtesy: SonyTV)

On Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Karamveer contestant Sunitha Krishnan, a social worker, who has been actively working towards eradicating sex trafficking, on the show. She was accompanied by her husband Rajesh Touchriver, who played the game along with her. Ms Krishnan went home with a prize of Rs 12,50,000. Throughout the course of the episode, Big B lauded Ms Krishnan for her bravery. When Big B asked her, what compelled her to work towards the cause, Sunitha Krishnan opened her heart out and revealed that she was raped by eight people at the age of 15. She said that the incident had a lasting impact on her and instead of keeping quiet, she decided to work towards the cause. Over 22000 lives have been saved from the clutches of human trafficking by her.

During the episode, Ms Krishnan talked about the rescue operations and the hurdles that she has to face and explained that a specialised team assists her. Big B lauded her for bravely devoting her life for the women who went through the atrocities of sex trafficking.

Before hosting the Karamveer contestant, Big B hosted yesterday's roll-over contestant Jalim Sai, who works as an agent in a private company in Chhattisgarh. After exhausting all his life lines, Jalim Sai decided to quit the game and went home with a prize money of Rs 6,40,000. Journalist and Indian languages activist Rahul Dev was the expert for tonight's episode.

Here are some of the questions that were asked in tonight's episode of KBC 11:

Kufri Sindoori, Kufri Chandramukhi and Kufri Jyoti are varieties of which vegetable?

Which lyricist holds the Guinness World Records for penning the most numbers of film songs?

Osteoporosis is s a disease that affects which part of the human body?

Which actress and former beauty queen started the #MeToo Movement in India?

