Katrina Kaif's 'Saturday Hair' Are Just Perfect And We Are Jealous

On Saturday, Katrina Kaif treated her fans to lovely and gorgeous candid photos of herself. Dressed in a green body-hugging dress, Katrina looks stunning and her no-makeup look is on point. But the highlight of the photos is Katrina Kaif's hair. The sleek and straight hair are perfectly complimenting Katrina's face cut. Katrina's hairstylist has called them "Saturday hair." Sharing the photos, she wrote, "It's called 'SATURDAY HAIR' according to @amitthakur_hair." In just an hour, Katrina Kaif's photos have more than three lakh likes and fans are showering her with love.

On Friday, Katrina Kaif had shared a throwback photo, in which, she was seen wearing an oversized jacket. Sharing the photo, she had written, "Doing oversized even back then." Katrina kaif's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal had left a red heart emoji in the comment section. Karisma Kapoor had commented, "Love it." Shweta Bachchan had called Katrina "adorable". "How lovely is this," Farah Khan had commented. The photo has ten lakh likes.

Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 in Rajasthan. Their wedding was grand and Katrina and Vicky had shared photos from the big day with the caption, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. Next, she has Merry Christmas, which will be directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani. Katrina will be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the film. Katrina also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.