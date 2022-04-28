Katrina Kaif's Thursday Mood: Sun-Kissed And Beach-Ready. See Pics

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Hello there, Katrina Kaif. The actress posted picture-perfect shots on her Instagram profile on Thursday morning. The actress looks every bit stunning in the sun-kissed pictures. She can be seen posing for the camera, dressed in blue swimwear. No caption needed. The actress simply added a couple of blue heart emojis along with her pictures. Needless to say, the post got a whole lot of love from the actress' Instafam. The comments section of her post was filled with fire and heart emojis and we are not surprised at all.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here:

Katrina Kaif has a collection of swimwear to die for. The actress shared a stunning picture of herself in a black swimsuit earlier this month. She accessorized it with an oversized hat.

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Katrina Kaif went on a holiday with husband Vicky Kaushal last month, pictures from which she shared on her Instagram profile.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. She will next be seen in Tiger 3.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, after secretly dating for two years, got married in December last year. The star couple hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.