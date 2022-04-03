Vicky Kaushal Shares Breathtaking Pictures From His Tropical Vacay With Wife Katrina Kaif

VickyKaushal shares pictures from his tropical vacay. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are having the time of their life, and a recent post shared by the actor stands as proof. The couple jetted off to an undisclosed tropical location last week, and since then, the Uri actor has been treating his fans with some beautiful and alluring pictures from the vacation on his Instagram handle. Recently, Vicky shared a set of mesmerizing pictures the actor captured on his beachy vacay. All the images featured the beauty of nature in their pristine form- the lush greenery, clear sky, blue sea and empty deck.

Sharing the pictures, Vicky Kaushal captioned the post as, "No filter." Soon after he dropped the post, his fans bombarded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Fantastic," and another wrote, "natural beauty". While, others dropped the lovestruck emoticon. Not just this, a user requested Vicky to share a picture with her wife Katrina Kaif, "POST A PHOTO WITH KATRINA".

Here have a look:

Just yesterday, Vicky Kaushal shared a drool-worthy shirtless picture on his Instagram handle, leaving his followers to jump in excitement. In the image, the actor can be seen standing in the gym and captioned it as, "Got 99 problems but the bench ain't one."

Earlier, Katrina Kaif gave a glimpse of her beachy vacay with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. In one of the images she shared, Vicky is seen leaning on Katrina as they take a ride across the sea. Sharing the post, Katrina captioned it with several emoticons.

Here have a look:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has several films in his kitty- Govinda Naam Mera, The great Indian Family, Laxman Utekar's untitled and Anand Tiwari's untitled.