'No WiFi' But Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Still Found A 'Better Connection' On A Holiday

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal)

Highlights They got married in 2021

They are currently on a vacation

On Thursday, Katrina shared pictures from the holiday

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are busy sharing pictures from their getaway - one day at a time. The star couple, who got married in December 2021, are currently holidaying at an undisclosed location and are sharing pictures from it on their respective Instagram profiles. On Thursday, Katrina Kaif shared a few sun-kissed pictures with husband Vicky Kaushal and some solo shots of herself. She also shared a picture of the stunning tropical view from their vacation. A day later, Vicky Kaushal shared pictures with Katrina on his Instagram stories. On his profile, he shared a solo shot and he wrote in his caption: "No wifi still finding better connection."

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post here:

This is what he shared on his Instagram stories:

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif teased her Instafam with these stunning shots from her and Vicky Kaushal's vacation:

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal on December 9, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry. Here are some adorable picture of the celeb couple:

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. She will next be seen in Tiger 3.

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed Sardar Udham Singh. His next project is Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.