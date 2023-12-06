Katrina Kaif Sends Big Love To The Archies Director Zoya Akhtar: 'You Get Actors Like No One Can'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

The makers of The Archies, which is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, held a special screening for the film fraternity on Tuesday night. From Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, some of the biggest names in Bollywood attended the star-studded screening in Mumbai. Actress Katrina Kaif, who has worked with The Archies director Zoya Akhtar in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bombay Talkies, gave a loud shout to her friend on Wednesday. She wrote, "#thearchies Takes you back to a era of innocence and charm that we seem to have forgotten ,so beautifully crafted and attention given to each and every frame ,musicals are the hardest genre to crack and this just got it so RIGHT brilliantly choreographed songs and imaginatively shot.”

She continued, "My @zoieakhtar there just is none like you , your eye your talent what you bring to whatever genre you choose, such an original unique voice , you get actors like no one can , you see the most special thing about that actor and you bring that on screen . You're just an exceptionally skilled talented and gifted soul. Born for the movies, what a body of work you are creating."

Katrina also complimented the cast, including Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. She wrote, “And the kids stunning endearing the perfect cast .. They make you laugh smile #augustya just belongs on the big screen such a lovely screen presence and is so effortless @suhanakhan2 this seems like your 10 th film your shine in every frame and what dancing !"

She further added, "@khushi05k is just so lovely and endearing and gets you to feel for her @mihirahuja_ loved your comic timing you were too good @dotandthesyllables Flawless in her quirky role @yuvrajmenda adorable in every scene @vedanqraina reminds you of the old Hollywood musical stars.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.