Katrina Kaif's Good Morning Post Has Husband Vicky Kaushal's Heart

Katrina Kaif shared this picture. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Dear readers, Katrina Kaif's latest update on Instagram is all things nice. The actress has dropped some stunning pictures with a good morning note. Don't know about you, but our hearts just did a backflip. In the pic, Katrina is looking gorgeous, to say the least. She is wearing a beige tank top with a knit pullover. The actress has allowed the natural light to do all the talking. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Gd Morning” and added a sunflower emoji to it. Well, Katrina's husband, actor Vicky Kaushal couldn't stop himself from dropping a bunch of melting face and red heart emojis. Replying to the pics, Mini Mathur said, “Oh…Hi, why so happy”. Director Karishma Kohli wrote, “Pretty Pretty.” Mini, Karishma and Katrina share a close bond with each other. Mini and her husband, director Kabir Khan were among the few celebrities who attended Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Shweta Bachchan simply dropped a heart-eye emoji under the post. Actress Dia Mirza sent a “Hi Gorgeous” note to Katrina.

Now, take a look at the pictures here:

Before this, Katrina Kaif set our screens on fire with her Eid Mubarak update. The actress wore a stunning creation by Tarun Tahiliani. In the photos, Katrina looks drop-dead gorgeous in the Anarkali set. Her side note read, “Eid Mubarak.” Replying to the post, Vaani Kapoor said, “So pretty”. Singer Sophie Choudry dropped heart-eye emojis.

There is a reason why we said that Katrina Kaif shares an amazing bond with Karishma Kohli. On the director's birthday, last month, Katrina shared a series of happy pictures from her album and wrote, “My darling Karishmaaaaaaaaa it's your very special 36th birthday, anyone who says otherwise is wrong. Where would we be without the madness and joy you bring into our lives, your kindness, warmth, and positivity….. Through these years I've seen u battle so much with so much strength and courage it always serves as an example to me…Whenever ur around things are sunnier and better and the world is just that much brighter…Here's to doing the rest of life together…. Through the good times and the stormy weather and the adventures. Love uuuuuuuu.”

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in Tiger 3.