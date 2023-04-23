Katrina Kaif Sets The Internet Ablaze With These Pics From Eid Celebrations

Image was shared by Katrina Kaif.(courtesy: katrinakaif)

Hey folks, Katrina Kaif is here to make your Sunday a little less dull. The actress, who was spotted at the Eid bash, hosted by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma, uploaded some pictures of herself from Eid celebrations. In the pictures, the Race actor can be seen wearing a pastel kurta paired with statement earrings. The pictures shared by Kartina are absolutely stunning and is bound to bring a smile to your face. Sharing it, the actress captioned the post, "Eid Mubarak." Her industry friend Vaani Kapoor, was one of the first to comment on the picture as she wrote, "so pretty."

Take a look at the post here:

Katrina Kaif attended Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party on Saturday. Other stars at the party included Preity Zinta, Sangita Bijlani, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Bhagyashree, Aamir Khan, Pooja Hegde, to name a few.

Here is a pic of Katrina from the party last night:

A few weeks back, the Phone Bhoot actress dropped an adorable birthday post for her BFF Karishma Kohli.Along with beautiful photos, Katrina wrote a long note that reads, "My darling Karishmaaaaaaaaa it's your very special 36 th birthday, anyone who says otherwise is wrong. Where would we be without the madness and joy you bring into our lives, your kindness, warmth, and positivity..... through these years I've seen u battle so much with so much strength and courage it always serves as an example to me......."

See Katrina's post here:

Katrina was spotted with her husband Vicky at the airport, a few days ago. As the two were making their way out, a paparazzo mistakenly wished him happy anniversary. "Vicky bhai happy anniversary," said the paparazzo. The actor hilariously replied, "Kisi aur ka chipka raha hai mere ko (he is wishing me on someone else's anniversary)." FYI, it was around the time Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their one year anniversary.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.