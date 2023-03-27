Katrina Kaif's Birthday Album For Bestie Karishma Kohli Is The Monday Blues-Buster You Need

Katrina Kaif shared this picture. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif has treated her Insta family to some mesmerizing pictures, and we can't take our eyes off them. The Phone Bhoot actress dropped an adorable birthday post for her BFF Karishma Kohli, featuring some recent and throwback pictures. One of the pictures shows them dancing beside the pool, while in the other, they are twinning in red t-shirts. Along with beautiful photos, Katrina wrote a long note that reads, "My darling Karishmaaaaaaaaa it's your very special 36 th birthday, anyone who says otherwise is wrong. Where would we be without the madness and joy you bring into our lives, your kindness, warmth, and positivity..... through these years I've seen u battle so much with so much strength and courage it always serves as an example to me......."

Katrina Kaif added, "Whenever ur around things are sunnier better and the world is just that much brighter..... Here's to doing the rest of life together.... Through the good times and the stormy weathers and the adventures. Love uuuuuuuu."

Soon after Katrina Kaif shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "So many memories of you two," while another wrote, "Yeh dosti!! (This friendship)".

Take a look below:

Katrina Kaif and Karishma Kohli share a great bond and are often spotted spending holidays together. Last year on Katrina's birthday, Karishma joined the actress and shared a picture from the Maldives. In the caption, she wrote, "Sundowner with the girls...," followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif has two films lined up - Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.