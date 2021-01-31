Katrina Kaif Redefines 'Chill Saturday Nights' In Her New Video

Katrina Kaif in a still from the video. (courtesy katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif surely knows how to have fun on Saturday nights and her latest Instagram entry is proof. The actress shared a fun-filled video on her profile, in which she can be seen doing a hair trick that was taught to her by her friend. Katrina, who flips her hair downwards, can be seen tying them in one go and she burst into laughter right after. Sharing the video on Instagram, she captioned the post: "The new chill Saturday nights." She added the hashtag #hairtricks and added, "As taught by Sairah Kabir." In the comments section of her post, Tahira Kashyap and Abhishek Kapoor wrote "haha." Mini Mathur added, "Hahahahahahahahahah mad girls."

See Katrina Kaif's post here:

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif, in her Instagram post wrote about her "legacy." Her caption on her post read, "My legacy or how I want to try and live my life. Courage in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. To create as a artist, to contribute to society and to ask myself everyday "How can I give back ?" Create a beauty brand that celebrates and resonates with all women. Share my struggles, so when another struggles they know they are not alone."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was earlier slated to release in March 2020. Its release date then got shifted to Diwali last year. The film will hit the screens this year. However, the film's revised release date has not been announced as of now.